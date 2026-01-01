CE Year in Preview 2026: Promises, possibilities and potential ft. Malayalam cinema

Tovino Thomas’ first release of the year will be Pallichattambi, Dijo Jose Antony’s period drama, first announced in 2019. The actor sticking with the project despite its prolonged gestation speaks volumes about his confidence in it. The popular Tovino–Basil Joseph combination returns this year with Athiradi, this time with both doubling up as actors, for an Onam release. Tovino is also collaborating with Muhsin Parari for El Clasico, a light-hearted entertainer co-starring Nazriya. Like many of his peers, Tovino is nurturing pan-Indian ambitions, with his upcoming film alongside Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel expected to open big. Closer home, he will also keep an eye on the shaping up of Lokah’s second chapter, which sees him return as the playfully mysterious Chathan.