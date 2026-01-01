CE Year in Preview 2026: Promises, possibilities and potential ft. Malayalam cinema

The dawn of a new year is the perfect moment to pause and reflect on the good, the bad and the ugly that went by. Once that reckoning is done, it’s time to reset and move forward with renewed vigour, because a new year is, after all, continuity disguised as a restart.
Seen purely through the lens of Malayalam cinema, 2025 was a mixed bag, even as the industry continued to deliver some of the country’s finest content with remarkable consistency. The market widened, and with it came bigger scale and bolder ambition. An obsession with opening-day numbers and elite crore-club milestones has begun to seep in, but even while aiming for the skies, there remains space for rooted storytelling — a defining characteristic of the industry. For every Lokah, there was a Ponman; for every Empuraan, an Eko.
As 2026 beckons, Malayalam cinema appears poised to spread its wings even wider, with fresher experiments and exciting collaborations on cards, and the promise of breaching boundaries bigger than ever before.
Even after all these years, the Big Ms — Mohanlal and Mammootty — continue to rule the roost. Both superstars enter 2026 with packed slates, including their much-awaited on-screen reunion after more than a decade. Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, a spy thriller mounted on an ambitious scale, brings the two icons together in what is already one of the year’s most anticipated projects.
Mohanlal begins the year by returning as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3, a sequel eagerly awaited across the country. With record-breaking pre-release business already locked in, the stage is set for a box-office thunderstorm. The actor has also committed to multiple projects with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy, including one that reportedly sees him don the khaki again. Unsurprisingly, one of Kerala’s biggest crowd-pullers remains in high demand for cameo appearances, with brief roles confirmed in Jailer 2, his daughter Vismaya’s acting debut Thudakkam, the Hindi remake of Oppam (Haiwan), and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa.
After closing 2025 with a ‘killer’ performance in Kalamkaval, Mammootty too has much to look forward to. His reunion with Unda director Khalid Rahman for a large-scale gangster film is among the most eagerly anticipated projects of the year. He also teams up with Falimy director Nithish Sahadev for a film that is expected to tap into the actor’s famed penchant for experimenting with dialects and performance textures.
2026 will also mark Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema, three years after the misfire King of Kotha. Teaming up with RDX director Nahas Hidhayath for I’m Game, Dulquer will be hoping to reclaim his position as a box-office darling. The actor continues to enjoy a strong footing in Telugu cinema, where he is now among the most bankable stars.
Another Malayalam actor whose pan-Indian footprint continues to expand is Prithviraj Sukumaran. His upcoming slate includes SS Rajamouli’s next, Varanasi, among the most anticipated Indian films in recent memory, and the Hindi film Daayra, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. Back home, he has an equally intriguing lineup, including Nissam Basheer’s i, Nobody, Vipin Das’ Santhosh Trophy, and the Operation Java sequel Operation Cambodia, to be directed by Tharun Moorthy.
Tovino Thomas’ first release of the year will be Pallichattambi, Dijo Jose Antony’s period drama, first announced in 2019. The actor sticking with the project despite its prolonged gestation speaks volumes about his confidence in it. The popular Tovino–Basil Joseph combination returns this year with Athiradi, this time with both doubling up as actors, for an Onam release. Tovino is also collaborating with Muhsin Parari for El Clasico, a light-hearted entertainer co-starring Nazriya. Like many of his peers, Tovino is nurturing pan-Indian ambitions, with his upcoming film alongside Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel expected to open big. Closer home, he will also keep an eye on the shaping up of Lokah’s second chapter, which sees him return as the playfully mysterious Chathan.
After a relatively quiet 2025 by his own standards, Fahadh Faasil will be vying for a strong comeback with projects lined up with hit makers Jeethu Joseph, Mahesh Narayanan (Patriot), and Tharun Moorthy (Torpedo). Asif Ali, too, has a crucial year ahead as Tiki Taka, the biggest film of his career, gears up for release. Directed by Rohith VS, the actioner already enjoys strong industry buzz.
One of 2025’s biggest comeback stories belonged to Nivin Pauly, who ended a prolonged dry spell with Sarvam Maya. Playing to his strengths, the actor once again proved his mass appeal. He will look to build on that momentum in 2026, beginning with the much-awaited Nivin Pauly–Girish AD collaboration Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. His lineup also includes Baby Girl with Garudan director Arun Varma, a political drama with B Unnikrishnan, an extended cameo in Nayanthara’s Dear Students (which he is also producing), and a flamboyant villain role in the Tamil film Benz, part of the LCU. Ram’s long-delayed Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is also expected to finally see the light of day.
Naslen, whose rise as a star has been swift and impressive, has a particularly exciting year ahead as he gets to share screen space with Suriya (Jithu Madhavan’s next), Fahadh Faasil (Torpedo), and Asif Ali (Tiki Taka). The actor is also reportedly in talks for Khalid Rahman’s Mammootty film and an Amal Neerad multistarrer. He additionally headlines Mollywood Times, directed by Mukundan Unni Associates-fame Abhinav Sunder Nayak, a project that has sparked intrigue since its announcement.
With two highly anticipated releases — Kathanar and Aadu 3 — Jayasurya is another actor to watch out for in 2026. Antony Varghese’s Kattalan, Bhavana's comeback film Anomie, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban, Parvathy Thiruvothu's Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, Joju-Urvashi film Aasha, the Jayaram–Kalidas starrer Ashakal Aayiram, and Kunchacko Boban’s Shahi Kabir-scripted thriller directed by Kiran Das are among other projects generating positive buzz.
Has there ever been a year with so many mouth-watering multistarrers? Leading the charge is Patriot, which, apart from the Big Ms, features an expansive ensemble including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara.
Tharun Moorthy’s upcoming films Torpedo and Operation Cambodia boast equally interesting casting choices. Torpedo brings together Fahadh Faasil, Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi, while Operation Cambodia sees Prithviraj join the Operation Java ensemble of Balu Varghese, Lukman, Binu Pappu, and others. Basil Joseph’s maiden production Athiradi is another notable multistarrer, featuring Tovino Thomas, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sarvam Maya-fame Riya Shibu, and Darshana Rajendran. Asif Ali’s Tiki Taka also stars Naslen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lukman, and Sanchana Natarajan.
While Malayalam cinema has long dabbled in sequels and franchises — from CBI to Harihar Nagar — the industry now finds itself at a crossroads, with a growing tendency to convert anything profitable into a sequel or cinematic universe. The phenomenal success of Lokah is inspiring, but not every film is conceived with the architectural foresight such universes demand.
Among the most anticipated sequels of the year are Drishyam 3 and Aadu 3, two franchises with distinct identities and loyal fanbases. Vaazha 2, scripted by Vipin Das, is also in the pipeline, while Premalu 2 remains a question mark for now.
Weekend Blockbusters’ Weekend Cinematic Universe began with Minnal Murali and continued with last year’s Detective Ujjwalan. Its third chapter, Jambi, a zombie film directed by George Kora, is expected to arrive at least this year. Prithviraj’s Khalifa has already been confirmed as a two-part film, with Mohanlal set to headline the sequel. Nivin Pauly, meanwhile, has Multiverse Manmadhan in the planning stages, while Joju George has announced intentions to expand Pani into a three-part franchise, though not as direct sequels.
While content-driven realism remains Malayalam cinema’s calling card, experimentation has always existed at its fringes. The post-pandemic period, in particular, has witnessed a remarkable shift in audience sensibilities, a change positively reflected in the kinds of risks filmmakers are now willing to take.
2026 kicks off with Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, a flamboyant action spectacle set against the world of WWE-style wrestling clubs. Krishand, already established as a maverick voice, ventures into cyberpunk territory with Masthishka Maranam (A Frankenbiting of Simon’s Memories) — a first of its kind for Malayalam cinema. Abhinav Sunder Nayak follows up Mukundan Unni Associates with Mollywood Times, starring Naslen, which the director claims is unlike anything seen before in Malayalam.
Zombies and aliens are also knocking on Malayalam cinema’s doors, with films like Vala, Half, and Pluto in development. Ajayante Randam Moshanam director Jithin Laal is also working on an alien-centric project. Sandeep Pradeep, who rose to stardom last year, turns superhero in Cosmic Samson, which comes from the same production house as the OG, Minnal Murali. Jayasurya’s Kathanar is another fascinating experiment, with large portions shot using state-of-the-art virtual production technology.
After a slow start in Malayalam, streaming platforms are now gradually finding their footing. JioHotstar alone has six new web shows lined up, including the Koodathayi killings-inspired series Anali, Secret Stories: Roslin presented by Jeethu Joseph, the family entertainer Cousins and Kalyanam, and returning seasons of Kerala Crime Files and 1000 Babies.
Sony LIV’s slate includes Uyare director Manu Ashokan’s Eyes, starring Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Saniya Iyappan, and Kani Kusruti; Pharma director PR Arun’s Unfair, featuring Gayathrie Shankar and Anarkali Marikar; and Blindfold, directed by debutant Anzarulla, starring Arjun Radhakrishnan, Lukman Avaran, and Lijomol Jose.
Taken together, these trends suggest an industry moving in the right direction, but one that must proceed with caution, ensuring scale and substance coexist. As 2026 unfolds, Malayalam cinema’s challenge will not be merely to grow bigger, but smarter, making sure ambition never overshadows the rooted sensibility that has long defined the industry.