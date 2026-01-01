First look of Neeraj Madhav-Althaf Salim starrer Pluto out

The first look of the Neeraj Madhav-Althaf Salim starrer Pluto was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The vibrant poster, set against a cosmic backdrop, features four characters, including the lead actors and Mukundan Unni Associates-fame Arsha Chandini Baiju, seated inside a spacecraft-like futuristic pod. Aju Varghese, along with two others, is seen hovering above the pod. The upcoming science fiction comedy is directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar, who made his directorial debut with the 2023 film Enkilum Chandrike.