First look of Neeraj Madhav-Althaf Salim starrer Pluto out

The first look of the Neeraj Madhav-Althaf Salim starrer Pluto was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The vibrant poster, set against a cosmic backdrop, features four characters, including the lead actors and Mukundan Unni Associates-fame Arsha Chandini Baiju, seated inside a spacecraft-like futuristic pod. Aju Varghese, along with two others, is seen hovering above the pod. The upcoming science fiction comedy is directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar, who made his directorial debut with the 2023 film Enkilum Chandrike.
Scripted by Niyas Muhammed, Pluto features Althaf in the role of an alien and also stars Dinesh Prabhakar, Subin SB and Vineeth Thattil David, among others. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, editing by Sanath Sivaraj and music composed by Arcado. It is produced by Reju Kumar and Resmi Reju under the banner of Orchid Films International, with Jayakrishnan RK serving as the executive producer.
While Neeraj was last seen in the JioHostar web series Love Under Construction, Althaf's last release was Akhil Sathyan's Sarvam Maya, headlined by Nivin Pauly.
Meanwhile, Adithyan is also set to direct Nivin in a fantasy film titled Multiverse Manmadhan. The actor's Pauly Jr Pictures is backing the film, which is currently in pre-production.