IFFK award-winning Jagadish-Anagha Ravi starrer Appuram gets direct-to-digital premiere date

An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "The film follows a relatively simplistic narrative within a proven template, especially with its crowd-pleasing and emotionally rewarding payoff. Still, this film is a mirror held up to a society grappling with the remnants of its patriarchal past, highlighting how gender discrimination and superstition continue to shape lives, often under the guise of care. It lingers long after the credits roll, its questions and emotions resonating. Overall, in its exploration of love, loss, and liberation, Appuram emerges as a profound human story, beautifully crafted and powerfully acted."