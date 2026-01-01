IFFK award-winning Jagadish-Anagha Ravi starrer Appuram gets direct-to-digital premiere date

The critically acclaimed family drama Appuram (The Other Side), featuring Jagadish and Alappuzha Gymkhana-fame Anagha Ravi, will have a direct-to-digital release today on ManoramaMAX. The film, which competed in the International Competition section of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), is written and directed by Indu Lakshmi.
Appuram, which centres on a teenage girl growing up with a mother battling psychological distress and a family bound by rigid traditions, won Indu the FFSI K R Mohanan Award for Best Debut Director from India at the festival. Produced by Indu and Ravi Sreedhar, the film also stars actor-director Mini IG and Pradeep Kumar in prominent roles. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Rakesh Dharan, editing by Appu N Bhattathiri and music by Bijibal, with all three also credited as co-producers.
An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "The film follows a relatively simplistic narrative within a proven template, especially with its crowd-pleasing and emotionally rewarding payoff. Still, this film is a mirror held up to a society grappling with the remnants of its patriarchal past, highlighting how gender discrimination and superstition continue to shape lives, often under the guise of care. It lingers long after the credits roll, its questions and emotions resonating. Overall, in its exploration of love, loss, and liberation, Appuram emerges as a profound human story, beautifully crafted and powerfully acted."
Indu made her directorial debut with Nila, starring Shanthi Krishna, Mammukoya and Vineeth. The film was produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) as part of the Kerala government’s women empowerment initiative.