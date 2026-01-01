Kalidas Jayaram to lead Many Many Happy Returns

Many Many Happy Returns is jointly scripted by Jobin John Varghese and Ahammed from a story penned by the latter, with RJ Mathukutty serving as the co-writer. On the technical front, the film has Jithin Stanislaus wielding the camera, Mahesh Bhuvanend handling the cuts and Govind Vasantha composing the music. While the plot, genre and extended cast details are kept under wraps, the project is set to begin filming in January.