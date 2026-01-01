Kalidas Jayaram to lead Many Many Happy Returns

Kalidas Jayaram is set to headline a new Malayalam film titled Many Many Happy Returns, announced the makers on Thursday through social media. It is directed by Ahammed Khabeer, best known for helming the Rajisha Vijayan-starrer June and the JioHostar web series Kerala Crime Files.
Many Many Happy Returns is jointly scripted by Jobin John Varghese and Ahammed from a story penned by the latter, with RJ Mathukutty serving as the co-writer. On the technical front, the film has Jithin Stanislaus wielding the camera, Mahesh Bhuvanend handling the cuts and Govind Vasantha composing the music. While the plot, genre and extended cast details are kept under wraps, the project is set to begin filming in January.
Last seen in Dhanush’s Raayan, Kalidas' upcoming slate also includes Oru Vadakkan Selfie director G Prajith's Ashakal Aayiram, in which the actor reunites with his father Jayaram for their fourth collaboration together.