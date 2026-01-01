Naslen’s Mollywood Times first look unveiled

The first look of Naslen’s upcoming film Mollywood Times was unveiled on Thursday. The poster, which interestingly adopts a DVD sleeve template presented as two covers placed side by side, features Naslen enthusiastically wielding a handheld camcorder.
The tagline reads, “Sundara surabhilamaya jeevitham enna midhyaa sankalppathil vishwasikkunnavar ee cinema kaanaruthu” (Those who believe in the illusion of a beautiful, fragrant life should not watch this film). The film is helmed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who made an impressive directorial debut with the 2022 dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates, headlined by Vineeth Sreenivasan.
Produced by Ashiq Usman under his namesake banner, Mollywood Times also stars Premalu-fame Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen. The film is scripted by Rekhachithram co-writer Ramu Sunil. Although the makers have yet to reveal details about the plot, reports suggest that it is set against the backdrop of the film industry.
Mollywood Times has cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil and music composed by Jakes Bejoy. The film is jointly edited by Nidhin Raj Arol and Abhinav.
Last seen in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Nalsen is also part of the Asif Ali-starrer Tiki Taka, Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan’s next with Suriya, and Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy's upcoming biggie Torpedo, also starring Fahadh Faasil, Arjun Das and Ganapathi.