Rajesh Madhavan's directorial debut Pennum Porattum gets a release date

Following its premieres at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2025, actor Rajesh Madhavan’s directorial debut Pennum Porattum (Girl and The Fools Parade) is set to release in theatres on February 6. Scripted by debutant Ravishankar, the film features an ensemble cast of over 100 actors, most of them newcomers drawn from the Palakkad villages where it was shot.
Billed as a comedy entertainer, Pennum Porattum follows a restless village pushed into chaos by rumours, moral panic and misplaced righteousness. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sabin Uralikandy, editing by Chaman Chakko and music composed by Dawn Vincent. It is produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of STK Frames in association with Binu George Alexander, with Arun C Thampi serving as executive producer.
An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Pennum Porattum does not feel like the work of a first-time director. Writing something this chaotic is one challenge. Executing it with such precision, especially with a largely new cast, is another entirely. Rajesh Madhavan pulls it off with confidence and flair. What remains is a film that is funny, furious and deeply engaging, one that lingers long after the noise dies down."
Rajesh is best known for his performances in Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, its spin-off Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha and Dheeran.