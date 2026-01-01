Rajesh Madhavan's directorial debut Pennum Porattum gets a release date

An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "Pennum Porattum does not feel like the work of a first-time director. Writing something this chaotic is one challenge. Executing it with such precision, especially with a largely new cast, is another entirely. Rajesh Madhavan pulls it off with confidence and flair. What remains is a film that is funny, furious and deeply engaging, one that lingers long after the noise dies down."