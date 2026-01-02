Reports claim fresh ED summons for Jayasurya in fraud case; actor denies receiving any notice

“This misinformation began with claims that I had been issued a summons and asked to appear again on the 7th,” the actor wrote. He clarified that, apart from hearing such claims through television channels, neither he nor his wife had received any such notice from the ED till the time of issuing the statement.

The actor confirmed that he had complied with earlier summonses in December 2025. “I did receive a summons earlier and appeared before the ED on the 24th. I was then asked to appear again on the 29th, and we complied with that as well,” he said, adding that no further summons requiring his appearance on January 7 had been served on them.

Reiterating his stance, the actor stated that he is a law-abiding citizen who conducts all financial transactions strictly within the framework of the law and pays taxes regularly to the public exchequer. “When media outlets, which are duty-bound to present news objectively and factually, stoop to such conduct, one can only feel disheartened,” he said, lamenting what he described as a growing tendency to circulate unverified claims.

The ED investigation relates to the Save Box app, launched in 2019, which is accused of defrauding investors by promising high monthly returns, franchise opportunities, and company shares. Jayasurya had been associated with the company as its brand ambassador, a link that brought him under the agency’s scrutiny. The ED has not, so far, issued any public confirmation on whether a fresh summons has been served on the actor.