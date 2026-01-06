Riya Shibu: I was thrilled the moment I heard ghost, fantasy, and Nivin Pauly

Akhil chettan had seen one of my interviews where I was speaking in a mix of Malayalam and English. He felt I could be right for his next film and called my dad to ask if I’d be interested. He narrated the basic thread over the phone, and I was thrilled the moment I heard ghost, fantasy, and Nivin Pauly. I loved the character, the script, and the energy Akhil chettan brings. What surprised me was that he seemed more confident in me than I was in myself. When we first met at a cafe, he was casually asking about my food preferences, favourite films, and so on, while recording everything. I didn’t realise it then, but that was my look test. Though I had sent audition tapes earlier, he finally went by instinct. I still couldn’t believe it because this character holds the film together. But he had the patience and confidence to mould me.