Riya Shibu: I was thrilled the moment I heard ghost, fantasy, and Nivin Pauly

Sarvam Maya has been a special film for many reasons. Arriving towards the end of 2025, it felt like the perfect cherry on top of a year in which Malayalam cinema scaled unprecedented heights. Grossing over ₹100 crore within ten days of its release, the film marked a stellar comeback for Nivin Pauly after a prolonged lull. It also gave the industry a new sensation in Riya Shibu, the charming young actor who laughed her way into the audience’s hearts as Delulu, a friendly, Gen Z ghost.
Although this is only her second film, Sarvam Maya has firmly put Riya in the spotlight. She is still trying to wrap her head around the adulation pouring in. When we reach out for a conversation, she is at the absolute peak of excitement, or, as she puts it, in a “kili poya avastha.”
You’ve been the toast of the town since the film’s release. Did you ever imagine this?
Right now, I’m overwhelmed... on top of the world, cloud nine… I don’t even know how to define it. I’ve seen others receive this kind of love, like Mamitha (Baiju) recently, but I never imagined myself in that position. It feels like a dream I don’t want to wake up from, though I know I have to. It really hit me when I went to the sets of Athiradi after Sarvam Maya released. As soon as I walked in, everyone gathered to congratulate me and asked me to say a few words. All I could manage was a “thank you” before I burst into tears. That’s when I realised how big a blessing it is to be appreciated by the audience.
How did Akhil Sathyan find his Delulu in you?
Akhil chettan had seen one of my interviews where I was speaking in a mix of Malayalam and English. He felt I could be right for his next film and called my dad to ask if I’d be interested. He narrated the basic thread over the phone, and I was thrilled the moment I heard ghost, fantasy, and Nivin Pauly. I loved the character, the script, and the energy Akhil chettan brings. What surprised me was that he seemed more confident in me than I was in myself. When we first met at a cafe, he was casually asking about my food preferences, favourite films, and so on, while recording everything. I didn’t realise it then, but that was my look test. Though I had sent audition tapes earlier, he finally went by instinct. I still couldn’t believe it because this character holds the film together. But he had the patience and confidence to mould me.
A ghost obsessed with K-pop and Gen Z lingo — did that make things easier?
Absolutely. She’s very relatable. Honestly, there isn’t much difference between Delulu and me, apart from our names and the fact that I’m alive (laughs). I’ve had phases where I used K-pop artists as my profile picture and was obsessed with shopping and watching reels.
It was so accurate that I once asked Akhil chettan if he’d spied on me while writing the character. He didn’t want me to memorise lines either and just understand the context and speak naturally. He’d say things like, “Riyede Gen Z parupadi itto” or “Annu paranjille, ath para.” I still remember what he told me on the first day: “You’re perfect. You’re Delulu.”
It’s a role that could easily have slipped into caricature or the ‘loosu ponnu’ space. Were you conscious of that?
Honestly, I was so worried about getting my lines and emotions right that I didn’t think about it much until I read reviews calling it a “risky role.” I also don’t watch the monitor because it makes me conscious. Akhil chettan fine-tuned me beautifully. There were days I’d come in fully charged, and he’d gently help me tone it down and find the right meter. Whenever I went overboard, he’d smile and say, “We’ll do it in the next film” (laughs).
I was anxious initially and even asked him if I should attend a workshop. Instead, he asked me to come early to the sets and just chill. For the first few days, I did nothing but observe and interact with the team. He even made sure I started with an easier scene; the exorcism sequence when a family flees. Fear is the easiest emotion for a newcomer to access, and that really helped. It was a very psychological way of handling actors.
They say never meet your heroes, but you seem to have had a great experience with Nivin Pauly...
I was extremely nervous at first because I’m a huge fan, but he’s such a sweetheart. Beyond being a brilliant actor, he’s a wonderful human who makes everyone around him comfortable. That’s why his on-screen chemistry always feels so organic. Watching him perform taught me the importance of being relaxed. When you’re calm, everything else — body language, expressions, dialogue — falls into place. After a point, it didn’t feel like acting but like talking to a friend. That reflected perfectly in Delulu’s relationship with Prabhendu. She just needed someone to listen, and he was simply there for her.
Is there a scene that truly challenged you?
When Delulu tries to convince Prabhendu about Saadhya. People are praising it now, but I had a terrible time shooting it. I was excited because it was fun on paper, but I kept messing up the lines. I became anxious, and my focus shifted from the scene to my fear of messing up. The entire team, including Akhil chettan and Nivin chettan, was incredibly patient and suggested we do it the next day. I was worried about extra expenditure and troubling everyone, but Nivin chettan shared his own similar experiences. That really stayed with me. Not everything has to be perfect. If you can’t do it, relax and move on. Talking to Aju (Varghese) chettan and my brother (Hridhu Haroon) also helped me calmy nerves.
The ‘Thanutha Kattu’ line has taken on a life of its own online...
That was impromptu. I’m a huge fan of Oru Vadakkan Selfie and often quote its dialogues to Nivin chettan. During a crucial scene, I randomly said, in a silly tone, “Nalla thanutha kattundalle.” He burst out laughing and asked Akhil chettan if we could keep it in. I wasn’t sure it would work, but the response has been overwhelming. That spontaneity came from the space and comfort on set.
How different is your role in Athiradi from Delulu or your own self?
Not drastically. I play a college student, and since I graduated recently, it felt familiar. But she’s more dominant and responsible, trying to manage a college event. I’m enjoying working with Basil ettan; his energy is so infectious that you automatically feel charged.
Not many know that you've also produced four films, including a Vikram-starrer. How do you see yourself in that space?
I wouldn’t call myself a producer (laughs). My father, Shibu Thameens, is a businessman with a deep passion for cinema. I’ve always been more drawn to the creative side — acting in school plays, content creation. I became curious about production after making a short film in college and then being involved in projects like Mumbaikar, Mura and Veera Dheera Sooran. That experience helps me now as an actor, as I understand why there’s chaos or urgency sometimes. I’m deeply interested in direction, though. I’d like to explore it slowly, starting with short films and learning the craft of storytelling and world-building.
With Hridhu also busy with films, what are conversations at home like?
He’s the first person I go to when I feel lost. He’s trained, but he explains things in very simple terms. Ikka has been a huge inspiration. I used to shoot his audition videos and watch him give 15 or 20 takes without getting tired. That passion is what ignited my own love for acting.