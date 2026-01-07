Dr Biju: Malayalam cinema rarely addresses caste meaningfully

When we began planning the film with the people of Papua New Guinea, we were looking for a shared historical link between our countries. That search led us to World War II and, more specifically, to the Indian soldiers who died there. We studied records related to the Commonwealth War Graves and gradually developed a narrative thread. Once that historical base was clear, we built a fictional story around it, staying true to the emotional truth of that history. The name Papa Buka came much later, but from the very beginning, the idea was to centre the story on an aged war veteran who acts as a guide to two historians from India. That perspective shaped the entire narrative.