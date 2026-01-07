Panorama Studios signs Nivin Pauly for ₹100 crore deal

Panorama Studios is a leading production and distribution company in Bollywood that has backed noted films like Omkara, Special 26, and the Raid and Drishyam franchise. They recently forayed into the Malayalam film industry by teaming up with T-Series for the production of Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose's upcoming film, directed by Kiran Das and scripted by Shahi Kabir, in addition to joining Asif Ali's Tiki Taka and the Bhavana-Rahman starrer Anomie at the halfway stage.