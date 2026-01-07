Panorama Studios signs Nivin Pauly for ₹100 crore deal
Nivin Pauly, who made a stellar comeback to form with his latest release, Sarvam Maya, has been signed by Bollywood-based Panorama Studios for a multi-film deal. It was announced on Wednesday that the production house, headed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, will co-produce a slate of Malayalam feature films with Nivin’s banner on a cumulative budget of ₹100 crore.
Panorama Studios is a leading production and distribution company in Bollywood that has backed noted films like Omkara, Special 26, and the Raid and Drishyam franchise. They recently forayed into the Malayalam film industry by teaming up with T-Series for the production of Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose's upcoming film, directed by Kiran Das and scripted by Shahi Kabir, in addition to joining Asif Ali's Tiki Taka and the Bhavana-Rahman starrer Anomie at the halfway stage.
With Nivin Pauly, Panorama Studios is planning a "multi-film slate that spans multiple genres, combining content-driven narratives with mainstream appeal." The actor-producer said in a statement, “Panorama Studios’ vision, scale, and commitment to quality cinema align perfectly with the kind of stories I want to be part of. Together, we aim to create films that are rooted, entertaining, and impactful."
Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman of Panorama Studios, added, "Malayalam cinema has consistently set benchmarks for storytelling and performance-driven films. Partnering with Nivin Pauly, who represents credibility, talent, and mass connect, is a natural progression for Panorama Studios. This collaboration is our way of investing in meaningful cinema at scale and building long-term creative partnerships in the South."
Meanwhile, Nivin started shooting for his new film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a rom-com by Premalu director Girish AD, on Wednesday. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran produce the film, which has Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.
Nivin's upcoming lineup also includes a political drama with B Unnikrishnan, Baby Girl with Gaurdan director Arun Varma, and a cameo in his co-production Dear Students alongside Nayanthara, among others.