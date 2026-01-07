Saiju Kurup's Mohiniyattam shooting wrapped up

Filming of Mohiniyattam, the sequel to the 2024-released Bharathanatyam, got wrapped up on Wednesday. It is directed by Krishnadas Murali, who debuted with the first part. The film also brings back the principal cast, including lead actor Saiju Kurup, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Jinil Rex, and Jivin Rex, who will reprise their roles. Jagadish, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, rapper Baby Jean, Nisthar Sait, and Santhosh K Nayar are some of the new additions.
While Bharathanatyam was a family comedy, Mohiniyattam, co-written by the director and Vishnu R Pradeep, will explore a different genre, even though it is a continuation of the same storyline. After the lukewarm box office response for the first part, director Krishnadas had spoken about his plans to make the sequel as a "much more eventful film to offer a proper theatrical experience."
Mohiniyattam is produced by Lini Mariam David of Thomas Thiruvalla Films in association with Anupama B Nambiar of Saiju Kurup Entertainments, who also collaborated for Bharathanatyam.