Nivin Pauly signs Rs 100 crore multi-film deal with Panorama Studios after 'Sarvam Maya' success

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is riding high on success after ending his prolonged box office dry spell with Sarvam Maya, which has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. The Premam star has now landed a major career-defining deal, signing a multi-film collaboration with Panorama Studios valued at Rs 100 crore, according to reports.

Fortunes have clearly turned in Pauly’s favour after a series of underwhelming releases in recent years. Following the resounding success of Sarvam Maya, the actor has entered into a landmark agreement with Panorama Studios to headline and produce a slate of big-budget Malayalam films across genres. As reported by Variety, the cumulative budget of these projects will be Rs 100 crore. While the films will primarily be in Malayalam, they are expected to cater to both domestic and global audiences.