Nivin Pauly signs Rs 100 crore multi-film deal with Panorama Studios after 'Sarvam Maya' success

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is riding high on success after ending his prolonged box office dry spell with Sarvam Maya, which has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. The Premam star has now landed a major career-defining deal, signing a multi-film collaboration with Panorama Studios valued at Rs 100 crore, according to reports.
Fortunes have clearly turned in Pauly’s favour after a series of underwhelming releases in recent years. Following the resounding success of Sarvam Maya, the actor has entered into a landmark agreement with Panorama Studios to headline and produce a slate of big-budget Malayalam films across genres. As reported by Variety, the cumulative budget of these projects will be Rs 100 crore. While the films will primarily be in Malayalam, they are expected to cater to both domestic and global audiences.
Directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya released during Christmas 2025 and marked Pauly’s much-awaited return to form. The feel-good entertainer has earned Rs 115.3 crore in worldwide collections, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, making it Pauly’s first solo entry into the Rs 100-crore club.
Panorama Studios, one of India’s leading film production and distribution companies, officially announced the collaboration with the acclaimed Malayalam actor and producer. The projects will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak for Panorama Studios, with Nivin Pauly also coming on board as a producer.
The studio has a strong track record of delivering both critical and commercial successes, starting from its debut with Omkara to major blockbusters such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Drishyam 1 and 2, Raid 1 and 2, Shaitaan, and the upcoming Drishyam 3. With over 50 prestigious awards to its credit, Panorama Studios continues to reinforce its standing as a powerhouse in Indian cinema.
With Sarvam Maya redefining his career trajectory and the Panorama Studios partnership setting the stage for ambitious projects ahead, Nivin Pauly appears poised for a strong new chapter in his cinematic journey.