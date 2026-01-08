Bhoothayanam director Tony Davis Interview—Ghosts of abandoned homes

Bhoothayanam observes this reality without commentary, allowing unease to quietly settle into its world. An early draft titled Ammachi centred on an elderly woman but failed to connect. Months later, one decision changed everything. Riya’s parents would return to Kerala with her after the death of her grandmother, Mary, and the child would be deaf. The script came together soon after, with Malayalam dialogues written by Pratheek’s wife, Tina Thomas. Authenticity was a priority from the start. Sign language specialist Vyshnevi Maya S was brought in during pre-production to ensure that the portrayal was respectful and accurate.