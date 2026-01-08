Abrid Shine's Spa gets first look

The first look of Abrid Shine's new film Spa was unveiled on Thursday. The poster, which evokes graphic novel aesthetics, features all the main characters with a gun-toting woman (Shruthy Menon) right at the centre.
Spa, scripted by the director himself, reportedly pivots around a spa and the shady activities surrounding it. Its ensemble cast includes Sidharth Bharathan, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Das, Poojitha Menon, Rima Dutta, Sreelakshmi Bhatt, Neena Kurup, Megha Thomas, Vineeth Thattil, Prasanth Alexander, Vijay Menon, Dinesh Prabhakar, Major Ravi, Ashwin K Kumar, Srikant Murali, Kichus Tellus, and Joji K John.
Produced by Sajimon Parayil and Sanchoo J, the film has cinematography by Swaroop Philip, editing by Manoj, and music by Ishaan Chhabra. It is scheduled for release in February.
Abrid Shine, best known for films such as 1983 and Action Hero Biju, last directed the 2022 film Mahaveeryar, headlined by Nivin Pauly. He is also co-writing and presenting the upcoming Honey Rose-starrer Rachel, directed by his former associate Anandhini Bala.