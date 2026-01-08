Nikhila Vimal's Pennu Case release advanced

The postponement of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan from its originally announced January 9 release has freed up theatre slots across Kerala. Capitalising on the unexpected development, the makers of Nikhila Vimal-starrer Pennu Case have advanced the film’s release to January 10 from its earlier announced date of January 16. Paid premieres will also be held in select centres on January 9 evening.
Pennu Case is directed by debutant Febin Sidharth, who has co-written the screenplay with Reshmi Radhakrishnan. The film also features Aju Varghese, Hakim Shahjahan, Ramesh Pisharody, Irshad Ali, PP Kunhikrishnan and astrologer Hari Pathanapuram in key roles. Jyothish M, Sunu V and Ganesh Malayath have contributed to the additional screenplay and dialogues.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Shinoz, music director Ankit Menon and editor Shameer Muhammed. The film is produced by Mukesh R Mehta, Umesh KR Bansal, Rajesh Krishna and CV Sarathi under the banners E4 Experiments, Zee Studios and London Talkies.
Nikhila, last seen in Get-Set Baby with Unni Mukundan, will next be seen in Arya’s Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Ananthan Kaadu, scripted by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. She is also currently shooting for Dhoomakethu, directed by Neymar fame Sudhi Maddison, which also stars Sajin Gopu, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan and Ganapathi.