Narain: I still can't believe Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film

Speaking of intensity, it is a recurring element in some of the actor’s recent projects, whether it be Pharma or the immersive thriller Eko. However, Narain points out that he isn't going out of his way to only portray intense roles. “I have been seeking image-breaking roles in Tamil for a long time. In Malayalam, for example, I played a ‘komali’ in the recent film Sahasam. I have not been able to do such roles in Tamil. Offers from Tamil have been for serious roles ever since I did Chithiram Pesuthadi and Anjathe with Mysskin.”



Interestingly, the actor started his career in Malayalam with a police officer’s role in 4 the People (2004), but he managed to steer clear of any stereotype with lighter characters in films such as Achuvinte Amma and Classmates. Unfortunately for him, lack of accessibility to Malayalam films back then meant that he received offers similar to his first few roles in Tamil. “When I tried telling filmmakers in Tamil about my lighter roles in Malayalam, they would say, ‘Such roles do not suit you’. There were no streaming platforms back then, which explains why they would not have seen my Malayalam films. Consequently, I have not been able to break that serious image in Tamil as yet.”



Another stereotype that has often followed Narain is the quintessential investigator, something which he has managed to break with a grey-shaded role in Eko, where he plays a mysterious Navy officer. Dismissing wild theories about his character's machinations and identity, Narain says that he himself is not aware of the exact motive of his character’s pursuit of Kuriachan. “Eko is a fascinating film. Even the process of making it was very interesting, partly because of the chemistry and understanding between Bahul (writer) and Dinjith (director). With Bahul himself serving as the cinematographer, it saved a lot of potential hassles. Usually, if you make a mistake while delivering a line, the assistant director would correct you before the retake. They have to look at their letter pad to know if the dialogue delivery is appropriate. Conversely, Bahul would instantly know that, which is a big time-saving factor.”





This also helped Narain find the right metre for his character, who pauses in between lines and thinks about what he wants to say next. “The timing is crucial for such characters; they are unlike your regular investigators. The introspection time should not be too little or too much. Ensuring a lag-free dialogue delivery was my challenge with regard to Eko, and Bahul helped me considerably in achieving it,” Narain explains.





