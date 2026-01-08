Narain: I still can't believe Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film

Waiting. Narain is no stranger to the concept, whether it be onscreen or offscreen. His upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, which is actor-politician Vijay’s final film, is facing release delays due to censorship hurdles. Train, his reunion with director Mysskin, is also awaiting release for months now, despite being ready. And there is no clear indication of when Lokesh Kanagaraj would get back to Kaithi 2. Each of these roles allowed Narain to tap into a distinctive part of his repertoire, something which excites the actor to no end. Even when he stars in a small albeit important role, like the doctor in JioHotstar’s medical thriller Pharma or in Devara: Part 1, opposite Jr NTR, it has a certain importance in the story and leaves an impact on the audience. Speaking about his approach towards choosing cameos versus main leads, Narain says, “I get many such offers, but I'm choosy when it comes to doing them. I will have a more important role in Pharma season 2. When it comes to Jana Nayagan, meanwhile, I did not choose the film; it chose me instead."
Jana Nayagan marks Narain’s first appearance in a Vijay starrer, and the actor also has a combination scene with the superstar. Having met him a couple of times before, for Narain, the main difference between the Vijay of then and now is that he is a bigger star. “He is as simple and reticent as ever. Perhaps this explains why, while shooting with him, the realisation about it being his final film never really dawned on me. Like everyone else, the feeling is yet to sink in for me also.” While Jana Nayagan actors such as Mamitha Baiju recently opened up about getting emotional on the last day of the film's shoot, Narain is a bit more pragmatic on this front. “We cannot think about it being a farewell or send-off at the time of production,” shares the actor, who doesn't give too much information about the kind of role he plays in the film. "The only thing I can say is that I play a scientist and have an intense role in the film.”
Speaking of intensity, it is a recurring element in some of the actor’s recent projects, whether it be Pharma or the immersive thriller Eko. However, Narain points out that he isn't going out of his way to only portray intense roles. “I have been seeking image-breaking roles in Tamil for a long time. In Malayalam, for example, I played a ‘komali’ in the recent film Sahasam. I have not been able to do such roles in Tamil. Offers from Tamil have been for serious roles ever since I did Chithiram Pesuthadi and Anjathe with Mysskin.”
Interestingly, the actor started his career in Malayalam with a police officer’s role in 4 the People (2004), but he managed to steer clear of any stereotype with lighter characters in films such as Achuvinte Amma and Classmates. Unfortunately for him, lack of accessibility to Malayalam films back then meant that he received offers similar to his first few roles in Tamil. “When I tried telling filmmakers in Tamil about my lighter roles in Malayalam, they would say, ‘Such roles do not suit you’. There were no streaming platforms back then, which explains why they would not have seen my Malayalam films. Consequently, I have not been able to break that serious image in Tamil as yet.”
Another stereotype that has often followed Narain is the quintessential investigator, something which he has managed to break with a grey-shaded role in Eko, where he plays a mysterious Navy officer. Dismissing wild theories about his character's machinations and identity, Narain says that he himself is not aware of the exact motive of his character’s pursuit of Kuriachan. “Eko is a fascinating film. Even the process of making it was very interesting, partly because of the chemistry and understanding between Bahul (writer) and Dinjith (director). With Bahul himself serving as the cinematographer, it saved a lot of potential hassles. Usually, if you make a mistake while delivering a line, the assistant director would correct you before the retake. They have to look at their letter pad to know if the dialogue delivery is appropriate. Conversely, Bahul would instantly know that, which is a big time-saving factor.”
This also helped Narain find the right metre for his character, who pauses in between lines and thinks about what he wants to say next. “The timing is crucial for such characters; they are unlike your regular investigators. The introspection time should not be too little or too much. Ensuring a lag-free dialogue delivery was my challenge with regard to Eko, and Bahul helped me considerably in achieving it,” Narain explains.
The actor also expresses his surprise at the overwhelming response that the film has received, although he does not doubt its quality. “Honestly, we did not expect such a response because it is an unconventional film. I keep getting phone calls, even from people outside India, who ask doubts about my character and the film.”
Narain’s upcoming projects include one film in Tamil, directed by Chinnasamy Ponnaiya and starring Gautham Karthik, and another, the long-awaited Kural, where he plays a character with autism. “I play a different hero who comes in the flashback of the story,” the actor reveals about the Gautham Karthik starrer. “I am also a producer for Kural, and we are trying to release it soon.”
In Malayalam, after Eko and Sahasam, Narain is set to explore a new avenue in his next film—that of a writer. “I have completed a screenplay for a ‘drama-thriller’ based on debutant director Piyush's story. The idea is his, and we are working on the script together. We are waiting for a producer to come onboard; and once this happens, we'd start that project within a few months,” the actor signs off.