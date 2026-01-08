Sivakarthikeyan confirms Basil Joseph's cameo in Parasakthi

At a pre-release event, in Kochi, for Parasakthi, actor Sivakarthikeyan confirmed that actor Basil Joseph, will be making a cameo appearance in the film. Parasakthi, which is directed by Sudha Kongara, is set to release on January 10.
Speaking at the event, Sivakarthikeyan said, "The man who is loved by everyone, and my dear friend, Basil, is making an appearance in the film." While the anchor jokingly said that the suspense had been broken, Sivakarthiyen reassured that he revealed this after checking with Sudha Kongara.
Speaking about Basil, Sivakarthikeyan said, "I have interacted with him the most in this shoot. I have interacted with everybody else, but he stayed on for 3 days in Sri Lanka, after he completed his portions, so it was a lot fun."
Parasakthi is based on the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1960s, and also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharvaa, Chetan, and Prakash Belawadi. The film is Sivakarthikeyan's 25th as a lead.