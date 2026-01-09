Antony Varghese Pepe, Arjun Ashokan, Lukman Avaran and others to star in Disco

Actors Antony Varghese Pepe, Arjun Ashokan, Lukman Avaran, Dev, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sreenath Bhasi, and Vishnu Unnikrishnan are set to come together for a new Malayalam film titled Disco. It marks the sophomore directorial outing of Ullas Chemban, who made his debut with the 2024 film Anchakkallakokkan. The makers announced the upcoming project on Friday through social media, unveiling a concept poster.
Disco is scripted and produced by Chemban under the banner Chembosky Motion Pictures. On the technical front, Ullas reunites with his Anchakkallakokkan collaborators, including cinematographer Armo, editor Rohit VS Variyath, and music director Manikandan Ayyappa. Further details regarding the film’s plot and genre are yet to be revealed.
Meanwhile, Antony is currently working on debutant Paul George’s Kattalan, a big-budget action film set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling. He is also part of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game, which reunites him with RDX director Nahas Hidhayath, and Rishi Sivakumar's Thottam, co-starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead.
Arjun will next be seen in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, alongside Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath. Directed by newcomer Adhvaith Nayar, the action-oriented sports comedy is scheduled for release on January 22.
Lukman was last seen in Athi Bheekara Kaamukan, jointly directed by Gautham Thaniyil and CC Nithin.