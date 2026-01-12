Amal Neerad announces Bachelor Party D’eux, second instalment of 2012 black comedy actioner

Filmmaker Amal Neerad has officially confirmed recent speculation around his next project, announcing Bachelor Party D’eux, the second instalment of his 2012 hit Bachelor Party. The announcement was made via social media, where Amal clarified the title’s meaning, noting that “Deux” translates to “two” in French, while “D’eux” means “of them” or “about them”.
Bachelor Party D’eux will be jointly produced by Amal Neerad Productions, Fahadh Faasil and Friends, and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. While the makers are yet to officially announce the cast, unconfirmed industry reports suggest that Naslen and Soubin Shahir may headline the film. Rekhachithram cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, Bramayugam composer Christo Xavier and editor Vivek Harshan, a regular collaborator of the director, form the film’s core technical team. Further details about the upcoming second instalment, which is expected to go on floors soon, are yet to be disclosed.
Released in 2012, Bachelor Party was a black comedy action entertainer, written by Unni R and Santhosh Echikkanam. The film featured an ensemble cast led by Asif Ali, Kalabhavan Mani, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran and Vinayakan and Nithya Menen, with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Padmapriya in cameo appearances. The story follows a group of ageing gangsters who reunite to protect one of their own, triggering a violent chain of loyalty, betrayal and revenge. The film, which drew stylistic inspiration from the graphic novel Sin City, opened to mixed critical reception but went on to become a profitable venture. It remains unclear whether Bachelor Party D’eux will serve as a direct continuation or a spiritual successor to the 2012 film.
Amal last directed the 2024 psychological mystery thriller Bougainvillea, headlined by Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil.