Amal Neerad announces Bachelor Party D’eux, second instalment of 2012 black comedy actioner

Released in 2012, Bachelor Party was a black comedy action entertainer, written by Unni R and Santhosh Echikkanam. The film featured an ensemble cast led by Asif Ali, Kalabhavan Mani, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran and Vinayakan and Nithya Menen, with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Padmapriya in cameo appearances. The story follows a group of ageing gangsters who reunite to protect one of their own, triggering a violent chain of loyalty, betrayal and revenge. The film, which drew stylistic inspiration from the graphic novel Sin City, opened to mixed critical reception but went on to become a profitable venture. It remains unclear whether Bachelor Party D’eux will serve as a direct continuation or a spiritual successor to the 2012 film.