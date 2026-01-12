Antony Varghese Pepe's Kattalan locks release date

The makers of Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese in the lead, have announced that the film will hit theatres worldwide on May 14. The release date was confirmed on Sunday through an official press note. Directed by debutant Paul George, it is produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, best known for backing the action thriller Marco.
Billed as a high-octane action film, Kattalan is set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling. The screenplay is jointly written by Paul along with Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob, with dialogues penned by Unni R. The film features a multilingual cast, including Dushara Vijayan, who makes her Malayalam debut, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Raj Tirandasu, rapper Baby Jean, Hipster, singer Hanan Shaah, Parth Tiwari and Shibin S Raghav, among others.
The technical crew of Kattalan includes Kantara composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Renadive and editor Shameer Muhammed. Action sequences are being choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee, whose credits span Ong-Bak 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Jawan. As announced earlier, the film's teaser will be unveiled on January 16.