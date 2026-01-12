Malayalam

Vismaya Mohanlal's Thudakkam first look unveiled, confirms release window

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, Vismaya Mohanlal's Thudakkam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas
First look of Vismaya Mohanlal in Thudakkam
First look of Vismaya Mohanlal in Thudakkam
The first look of Vismaya Mohanlal from her debut acting venture Thudakkam was unveiled on Monday through social media. The makers also confirmed that the film is slated for a theatrical release during the Onam festival season, without announcing a specific date.

The newly released poster features Vismaya smiling as she looks up through a bus window at night, while her co-star Aashish Joe Antony is seen seated behind her. Interestingly, Mohanlal’s face can be seen subtly merged into the top-right corner of the poster, hinting at a pivotal cameo appearance by the veteran actor in the film. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, best known for Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Thudakkam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The supporting cast also includes Pani actor Bobby Kurian and Dies Irae-fame Jibin Gopinath, among others. The screenplay is co-written by newcomers Linish Nellikkal and Akhil Krishna, along with the director. The technical team comprises cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Chaman Chakko, composer Jakes Bejoy, sound designer Vishnu Govind, and action choreographers Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva.

