Vismaya Mohanlal's Thudakkam first look unveiled, confirms release window

The newly released poster features Vismaya smiling as she looks up through a bus window at night, while her co-star Aashish Joe Antony is seen seated behind her. Interestingly, Mohanlal’s face can be seen subtly merged into the top-right corner of the poster, hinting at a pivotal cameo appearance by the veteran actor in the film. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, best known for Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Thudakkam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.