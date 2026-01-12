Pennu Case Movie Review: Nothing surprising about this con

We are also constantly 'told' how convincingly the woman duped several men, but are rarely 'shown' any of it. Ramesh Pisharody’s episode in the second half briefly offers a glimpse of her modus operandi, but even this is overstretched. Instead, the script would have benefited from spending more time on how victims are identified and the range of deceptions used to trap them. It's disappointing that despite having a total of five people credited for the screenplay and dialogues, the film struggles to deliver even a handful of memorable moments. The defence that a good part of the narrative is intentionally outdated and melodramatic does little to ease the tedium of waiting for a predictable 'big reveal'.