Nithish Sahadev: Jiiva, like Mammukka, is incredibly updated

TTT is also being seen as a potential comeback vehicle for Jiiva, who has endured a rough patch in recent years—something Nithish is acutely aware of. A long-time admirer of the actor’s performances in Raam, Katradhu Tamizh, Siva Manasula Sakthi, and “especially E,” the director describes working with Jiiva as a refreshing experience. “I’ve so far worked with Basil and Mammukka, and both are deeply invested in the script and want absolute clarity before stepping onto the set. Jiiva is different. He places blind trust in the filmmaker and completely submits himself to the process, which might also explain why some filmmakers have failed him,” Nithish reflects, while also sharing a life lesson he picked from the actor. “Despite all the setbacks, Jiiva is always relaxed and ensures everyone around him is comfortable. It’s not easy—most people panic in such situations. He also stays incredibly updated, much like Mammukka, keeping track of what’s new and trending.”