First look of Derby unveiled

The first look of the upcoming campus-based Malayalam entertainer Derby was unveiled on Tuesday. The vibrant poster, featuring the film’s principal cast in a celebratory mood, was released by Tamil actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan, best known for headlining Love Today and Dude.
Directed by Sajil Mampad, Derby is jointly written by Zahru Zuhara and Ameer Suhail, with Sharfu of the Suhas-Sharfu duo serving as script consultant. The film stars Adam Sabiq, Hari Sivaram, Ameen, Anu, Rish NK, Jasnya Jayadeesh, Pani actors Sagar Surya and Merlet Ann Thomas, Alappuzha Gymkhana actor Franco Francis, Habeeb Rahman, Suparna S, Johnny Antony, Shabareesh Varma, Abu Salim, Sinoj Varghese, Fahiz Bin Rifai, Shafi Kollam, Pradeep Balan, Divya M Nair, Santhosh Keezhattoor and Nazeer Shikku, among others.
The technical crew of Derby comprises cinematographer Abinandan Ramanujam, editor R Jerin and composer Gopi Sundar. The film is produced by Manzour Abdul Razac under the banner of Demanz Film Factory.