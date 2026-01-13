Jayaram-Kalidas starrer Ashakal Aayiram gets a release date, first glimpse unveiled

Ashakal Aayiram, the fourth collaboration between Jayaram and his son Kalidas Jayaram, will hit theatres on February 6. The makers announced the date on Tuesday, alongside unveiling the film's first glimpse. Billed as a family entertainer, it is directed by G Prajith, best known for helming Oru Vadakkan Selfie.
The fun-filled glimpse of Ashakal Aayiram, titled The Homecoming, introduces Jayaram and Kalidas as an on-screen father-son duo who return home late at night inebriated, attempting unsuccessfully to behave normally in front of the women at home. The film screenplay is jointly written by 2018: Everyone Is a Hero filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran, with Jude also serving as the creative director. It features Asha Sharath and Ishaani Krishna as the female leads, with Sharaf U Dheen, Anand Manmadhan, Akhil Nrd, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileep Menon, and Zhins Shan in supporting roles.
The technical team of Ashakal Aayiram includes cinematographer Shaji Kumar, editor Shafeeque V B, and composer Sanal Dev. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the film has Baiju Gopalan and V C Praveen as executive producers.
Jayaram and Kalidas have previously shared screen space in Sathyan Anthikad’s Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal (Kalidas’ acting debut) and Sibi Malayil’s Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, which earned Kalidas the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. In the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Kalidas also played the younger version of Jayaram’s character in the segment Ilamai Idho Idho.