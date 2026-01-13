Jayaram-Kalidas starrer Ashakal Aayiram gets a release date, first glimpse unveiled

The fun-filled glimpse of Ashakal Aayiram, titled The Homecoming, introduces Jayaram and Kalidas as an on-screen father-son duo who return home late at night inebriated, attempting unsuccessfully to behave normally in front of the women at home. The film screenplay is jointly written by 2018: Everyone Is a Hero filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran, with Jude also serving as the creative director. It features Asha Sharath and Ishaani Krishna as the female leads, with Sharaf U Dheen, Anand Manmadhan, Akhil Nrd, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileep Menon, and Zhins Shan in supporting roles.