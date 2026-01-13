Naslen-Abhinav Sunder Nayak's Mollywood Times gets a release date

Naslen’s upcoming film Mollywood Times, directed by Mukundan Unni Associates-fame Abhinav Sunder Nayak, will be released on May 15, announced the makers on Tuesday. Produced by Ashiq Usman, it is scripted by Ramu Sunil, who earlier co-wrote the Asif Ali-starrer Rekhachithram.
Although the makers have yet to reveal details about the plot, reports and the earlier released first look suggest that Mollywood Times is set against the backdrop of the cinema industry. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil and music composed by Jakes Bejoy. It is jointly edited by Nidhin Raj Arol and Abhinav.
Last seen in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Nalsen is also part of the Asif Ali-starrer Tiki Taka, Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan’s next with Suriya, and Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy's upcoming biggie Torpedo, also starring Fahadh Faasil, Arjun Das and Ganapathi. Reportedly, the Premalu actor is also part of Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux, the second instalment of the director's 2012 action thriller, and Mammootty's upcoming film with Khalid Rahman.
Notably, two other biggies Athiradi and Kattalan are also eyeing to hit theatres on the same weekend alongside Mollywood Times. While Athiradi is headlined by Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kattalan has Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead.