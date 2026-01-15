Sarvam Maya director Akhil Sathyan: Trends shouldn’t dictate how stories are told

Editing is extremely personal to me. Having someone else edit would actually be easier, but when I do it myself, I put in more effort. There’s a common assumption that if a director edits their own film, they’ll be too attached to cut anything. But that’s not true in my case. In Sarvam Maya, I cut nearly eight to ten minutes. My co-editor Rathin (Radhakrishnan) kept asking me to stop cutting so ruthlessly. My filmmaking grammar lies in my editing. If I hand that responsibility to someone else, it starts to feel like a different director’s film rather than my own.