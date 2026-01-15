Neil Nitin Mukesh joins Prithviraj Sukumaran in Khalifa

Earlier this Thursday, coinciding with Neil Nitin Mukesh's birthday, the makers of the two-part film Khalifa announced that the actor is making his Malayalam debut with the film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Sharing a poster with Neil's character in the film, Prithviraj wished him on his birthday and welcomed him to Malayalam cinema. Neil said that he is proud of making his entry to Malayalam with the film. As reported earlier, the film is directed by Vysakh from a screenplay by Jinu V Abhraham, and Mohanlal is also appearing in its first part in a cameo role. Mohanlal's character Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali will have more prominence in the second part, which will also feature Prithviraj.