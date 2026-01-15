Vaazha 2 release date announced

Eyeing to cash in on the summer vacation season, the makers of Vaazha 2 have confirmed April 2 as the release date. The announcement comes right after Drishyam 3 team also locked the same date.
A sequel to the 2024 coming-of-age drama, Vaazha 2 is headlined by social media talents Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak, who played brief roles in the first part. Along with them, a few other noted content creators like Sabir S, Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, and Devaraj TR also star in it.
Vaazha 2 is directed by debutant Savin SA and scripted by Vipin Das, who also wrote the first part. It also stars filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, Sudheesh, and Vijay Babu in significant roles. Akhil Lailasuran handles the film's cinematography, with editing by Kannan Mohan. It is produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, P B Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios.