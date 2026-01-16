Saheer Mohammed: I discovered the story of Eko in theatres

Most of his scenes were with Narain, an actor he had briefly worked with two decades earlier. “When I was an assistant cameraman, I worked with him on Annorikkal (2005) for about ten days. Back then, he was credited as Sunil,” Saheer recalls. “He didn’t remember me at first during the pooja of Eko, but once we started shooting, we quickly became good friends.” The collaboration extended beyond the screen.“He has since recommended me to other filmmakers,” he says, grateful for the support. One sequence nearly turned dangerous during a car scene involving Saheer and Narain. “The brakes failed for real during filming that scene,” he says. “It was a close call, but we were very lucky, thanks to the team’s alertness.”