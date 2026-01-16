Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 gets release date

The Drishyam franchise began in 2013 with the story of Georgekutty, a humble cable television operator who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after a crime they are forced to commit. The sequel, Drishyam 2, released in 2021, continued the narrative years later, with the cops still behind the family, only to be outsmarted by Georgekutty again. The films have since been remade in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, as well as in Chinese and Sinhalese, making it one of the most widely adapted Indian film franchises.