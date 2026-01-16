Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 gets release date

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, a film eagerly anticipated by the whole of Indian cinema, will hit screens worldwide on April 2. The makers announced the release date on Wednesday by unveiling a motion poster. The accompanying caption, 'The past never stays silent', suggests that the third instalment will resume with the past continuing to haunt Georgekutty and family.
The Drishyam franchise began in 2013 with the story of Georgekutty, a humble cable television operator who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after a crime they are forced to commit. The sequel, Drishyam 2, released in 2021, continued the narrative years later, with the cops still behind the family, only to be outsmarted by Georgekutty again. The films have since been remade in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, as well as in Chinese and Sinhalese, making it one of the most widely adapted Indian film franchises.
Jeethu Joseph returns to direct Drishyam 3, which also brings back other key actors like Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, and KB Ganesh Kumar. Cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor Vinayakh, and music director Anil Johnson, who were all part of the second part, have also been retained. Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the film, with Pen Studios and Panorama Studios presenting it.
Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Drishyam 3, headlined by Ajay Devgn, has already been announced for release on October 2, 2026.