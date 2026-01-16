Nivin Pauly's Baby Girl release date confirmed

Nivin Pauly, fresh from the success of Sarvam Maya, is gearing up for his next release, Baby Girl. The film, directed by Arun Varma, who last made the Biju Menon-Suresh Gopi starrer Garudan, is set to hit screens on January 23. It is produced by Listin Stephen's banner Magic Frames, marking his collaboration with Nivin after films such as Thuramukham, Ramachandra Boss and Co, and Malayalee from India.
Bobby-Sanjay is scripting Baby Girl, which is based on many real incidents. Billed as a medical thriller, it has Nivin playing a hospital attendant named Sanal Mathew. Along with him, actors Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Thilakan, and Sangeeth Prathap essay other major roles. The cast includes Aditi Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Major Ravi, Azees Nedumangad, Jaffer Idukki, Alphy Panjikaran, Kaillash, Kichu Tellu, Nisha Sarang, Aswanth Lal, Prem Prakash, and Nandu. The core technicians comprise cinematographer Faiz Siddik, music director Sam CS, and editor Shyjith Kumaran.
Nivin is currently shooting for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a rom-com with Premalu director Girish AD. The actor's upcoming slate includes a political drama with B Unnikrishnan, Dear Students with Nayanthara, and the Tamil film Benz in which he plays the antagonist opposite Raghava Lawrence. Nivin also recently signed a multi-film agreement with Panorama Studios.