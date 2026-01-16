Nivin Pauly's Baby Girl release date confirmed

Nivin Pauly, fresh from the success of Sarvam Maya, is gearing up for his next release, Baby Girl. The film, directed by Arun Varma, who last made the Biju Menon-Suresh Gopi starrer Garudan, is set to hit screens on January 23. It is produced by Listin Stephen's banner Magic Frames, marking his collaboration with Nivin after films such as Thuramukham, Ramachandra Boss and Co, and Malayalee from India.