Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy film to start rolling on this date

The Thudarum combo of Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy is reuniting for a new film to be produced by Ashiq Usman. Tharun took to social media to announce that the film will start rolling from January 23. He also shared photos from the script pooja ceremony held at Mahadeva Temple in Vaikom, his hometown. Underlining his special connection with the place, the director wrote, "My art, my writing — everything was born here. There is no greater bliss than starting again from this sacred place."
Tentatively titled L 365, this project was originally intended to be directed by debutant Austin Dan Thomas, with a script by Ratheesh Ravi of Ishq fame. However, due to some undisclosed reasons, Austin was replaced by Tharun last December. Ratheesh is still scripting the film, reportedly a cop story. It will have cinematography by Shaji Kumar, who also shot Thudarum. Further details regarding the cast and crew are awaited.
Mohanlal has a packed year ahead with the much-awaited Drishyam 3 scheduled as his first release on April 2. He will also be seen in cameo roles in his daughter Vismaya's acting debut Thudakkam, and Prithviraj's Khalifa, both of which are slated to hit screens during Onam. He also has Patriot lined up, marking his onscreen reunion with Mammootty after a long gap.
Tharun is also set to direct two other films: Torpedo and Operation Cambodia. While Torpedo is a multistarrer with Fahadh Faasil, Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi, Operation Cambodia, to be headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the director's 2021 film, Operation Java.
Apart from this, Mohanlal and Tharun are also planning another film, to be backed by Thudarum producer M Renjith.