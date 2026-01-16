Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy film to start rolling on this date

The Thudarum combo of Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy is reuniting for a new film to be produced by Ashiq Usman. Tharun took to social media to announce that the film will start rolling from January 23. He also shared photos from the script pooja ceremony held at Mahadeva Temple in Vaikom, his hometown. Underlining his special connection with the place, the director wrote, "My art, my writing — everything was born here. There is no greater bliss than starting again from this sacred place."