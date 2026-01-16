Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph-Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Athiradi gets a release date

Billed as a campus-based action entertainer with a festive mood, Athiradi is jointly scripted by Arun Anirudhan and Kaathal co-writer Paulson Skaria. The cast also includes Sarvam Maya-fame Riya Shibu, Aattam actor Zarin Shihab and Darshana Rajendran, among others. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Samuel Henry, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music composed by Vishnu Vijay. In addition to Basil and Ananthu, Tovino and filmmaker-cinematographer Sameer Thahir serve as co-producers.