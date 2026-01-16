Malayalam

Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph-Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Athiradi gets a release date

An action entertainer, the Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph-Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Athiradi marks the directorial debut of Minnal Murali co-writer Arun Anirudhan
(L to R) Screengrabs of Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan from the title teaser of Athiradi
Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14. The film marks Basil’s first production venture, in collaboration with Dr Ananthu Entertainments. It is also the directorial debut of Arun Anirudhan, who previously co-wrote Minnal Murali and Padayottam.

Billed as a campus-based action entertainer with a festive mood, Athiradi is jointly scripted by Arun Anirudhan and Kaathal co-writer Paulson Skaria. The cast also includes Sarvam Maya-fame Riya Shibu, Aattam actor Zarin Shihab and Darshana Rajendran, among others. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Samuel Henry, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music composed by Vishnu Vijay. In addition to Basil and Ananthu, Tovino and filmmaker-cinematographer Sameer Thahir serve as co-producers.

Athiradi joins other biggies like Kattalan and Mollywood Times, which are also slated for release on the same weekend. While Athiradi will clash directly with the Antony Varghese Pepe-starrer on May 14, the Naslen-Abhinav Sunder Nayak film is scheduled to hit theatres a day later, on May 15.

