Arjun Ashokan to lead Arun Gopy's debut production

Nikhil Mohan, a former associate of Dijo Jose Antony, was the co-writer of Dileep's Prince and Family. His directorial debut is billed as a fun entertainer centered around four friends. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Balu Varghese, Althaf Salim, and Sarath Sabha in important roles. It is scripted by Sanoop Thykoodam, who wrote Sumesh and Ramesh and the upcoming wrestling-based actioner Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies.