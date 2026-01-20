Arjun Ashokan to lead Arun Gopy's debut production

The maiden production venture of filmmaker Arun Gopy, who made films such as Ramaleela, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, and Bandra, was launched with a pooja ceremony in Kochi on Monday. Arjun Ashokan will headline the film, directed by debutant Nikhil Mohan. Besides the cast and crew members, the pooja event was also attended by MP Hibi Eden, actor Harisree Ashokan, cinematographer Shaji Kumar, director Dolwin Kuriakose, producer Dolwin Kuriakose, and actor-producer Sheelu Abraham, among others.
Nikhil Mohan, a former associate of Dijo Jose Antony, was the co-writer of Dileep's Prince and Family. His directorial debut is billed as a fun entertainer centered around four friends. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Balu Varghese, Althaf Salim, and Sarath Sabha in important roles. It is scripted by Sanoop Thykoodam, who wrote Sumesh and Ramesh and the upcoming wrestling-based actioner Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies.
Produced by Arun Gopy Excitements (AGE), the upcoming film is planned to be shot in Dubai, Puducherry, Kochi, and Coimbatore. Cinematographer Saneesh Stanley, composer Electronic Kili, and editor Sagar Das comprise the core technical team.
Arjun Ashokan is currently awaiting the release of Chatha Pacha, scheduled to hit screens on January 22. Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, it also stars Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath in main roles, along with a cameo by Mammootty.