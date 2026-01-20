It's a wrap for Aiswarya Raj-starrer Merri Boys
The makers of Merri Boys announced that the film had completed shooting on Sunday, following a 65-day schedule. It is directed by debutant Mahesh Maanas and produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. Mahesh has also written the story, which revolves around a group of youngsters and their contemporary relationships.
Merri Boys features a largely fresh cast, with Officer On Duty-fame Aiswarya Raj in the titular role of Merri. The ensemble also includes Keerthana P S, Parvathy Das, Swetha Warrier, Shon Joy and Saafboi, among others. The screenplay and dialogues of the film are written by newcomer Sreeprasad Chandran. The technical team includes music director Sam C S, cinematographer Faiz Siddik, and editor Akash Joseph Varghese.
Meanwhile, Listin is also backing the Nivin Pauly-starrer Baby Girl, which is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, and Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead.