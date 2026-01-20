Aiswarya Raj (L), Shoot wrap photo from the sets of Merri Boys (R)
Aiswarya Raj (L), Shoot wrap photo from the sets of Merri Boys (R)
Malayalam

It's a wrap for Aiswarya Raj-starrer Merri Boys

Aiswarya Raj-starrer Merri Boys is directed by debutant Mahesh Maanas and produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames
Published on

The makers of Merri Boys announced that the film had completed shooting on Sunday, following a 65-day schedule.  It is directed by debutant Mahesh Maanas and produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. Mahesh has also written the story, which revolves around a group of youngsters and their contemporary relationships.

Merri Boys features a largely fresh cast, with Officer On Duty-fame Aiswarya Raj in the titular role of Merri. The ensemble also includes Keerthana P S, Parvathy Das, Swetha Warrier, Shon Joy and Saafboi, among others. The screenplay and dialogues of the film are written by newcomer Sreeprasad Chandran. The technical team includes music director Sam C S, cinematographer Faiz Siddik, and editor Akash Joseph Varghese.

First look of Officer On Duty-fame Aiswarya Raj's Merri Boys out

Meanwhile, Listin is also backing the Nivin Pauly-starrer Baby Girl, which is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, and Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead.

Nivin Pauly's Baby Girl trailer promises a mystery thriller
Merri Boys
Aiswarya Raj
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com