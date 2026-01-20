Tovino Thomas is Sreekuttan Vellayani in Athiradi

Athiradi's female leads include Sarvam Maya-fame Riya Shibu, Aattam actor Zarin Shihab and Darshana Rajendran. On the technical front, the film has music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Samuel Henry, and editing by Chaman Chakko. It is the maiden production venture of Basil Joseph Entertainment and Dr Ananthu Entertainment, headed by Dr Ananthu, founder and CEO of Xylem Learning. Tovino and filmmaker-cinematographer Sameer Thahir are also attached as co-producers. Basil recently had his character poster revealed as Samkutty, also known as SamBoy.