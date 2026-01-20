Tovino Thomas is Sreekuttan Vellayani in Athiradi

On Sunday, the makers of Athiradi unveiled the character poster of Tovino Thomas as Sreekuttan Vellayani, seen lightly bearded and posing as a singer holding a microphone. The film, which also features Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead roles, is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14.
Billed as a festive, campus-set action entertainer, it marks the directorial debut of Arun Anirudhan, who previously co-wrote Minnal Murali and Padayottam. He has co-written Athiradi with Paulson Skaria, known for Neymar and Kaathal - The Core.
Athiradi's female leads include Sarvam Maya-fame Riya Shibu, Aattam actor Zarin Shihab and Darshana Rajendran. On the technical front, the film has music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Samuel Henry, and editing by Chaman Chakko. It is the maiden production venture of Basil Joseph Entertainment and Dr Ananthu Entertainment, headed by Dr Ananthu, founder and CEO of Xylem Learning. Tovino and filmmaker-cinematographer Sameer Thahir are also attached as co-producers. Basil recently had his character poster revealed as Samkutty, also known as SamBoy.
Meanwhile, Tovino's upcoming slate includes Dijo Jose Antony's Pallichattambi, Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran, Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe, Muhsin Parari's next, co-starring Nazriya Nazim, and Lokah Chapter 2.