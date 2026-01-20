Tovino Thomas-starrer Pallichattambi gets a release date

Pallichattambi, headlined by Tovino Thomas, will hit theatres on April 9, the makers announced on Tuesday, alongside the unveiling of the film’s motion poster. Set against the backdrop of migrant farming communities in Kerala’s high ranges in the late 1950s, the upcoming period drama is directed by Dijo Jose Antony, best known for films such as Jana Gana Mana and Queen.
Pallichattambi features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead opposite Tovino, with Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Vinod Kedamangalam and Prashanth Alexander in supporting roles. The script is penned by S Suresh Babu, whose previous works include Dada Sahib, Shikkar, Nadan, Kanal and Oruthee.
The technical crew of Pallichattambi comprises cinematographer Tijo Tomy, editor Sreejith Sarang and music director Jakes Bejoy. The film is produced by Noufal, Brijeesh and the CCC Brothers under the banners of World Wide Films and C Cube Bros.