Chatha Pacha Team Interview: Mammookka’s support is all over the film

That belief extended beyond the creative process and into how the film would meet its audience. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films handling the film’s Kerala distribution, Shihan’s production banner managed to partner with major players such as Dharma Productions, Mythri Movie Makers and PVR INOX Pictures for dubbed versions and releases outside the state. “I just knocked on doors. I called people. I pitched. Whether it was Dharma, Mythri, or others, the response was surprisingly immediate,” Shihan says. “These emotions, nostalgia, friendship, and ambition, translate universally. The story may be local, but the feeling isn’t. Malayalam cinema’s recent global recognition has helped too. Big players have been waiting for the right projects. Chatha Pacha landed in that sweet spot.”