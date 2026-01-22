Kalidas Jayaram's Many Many Happy Returns goes on floors

The screenplay of Many Many Happy Returns is jointly penned by Jobin John Varghese and Ahammed, based on a story by the latter, with RJ Mathukutty contributing as co-writer. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus, editor Mahesh Bhuvanend and composer Govind Vasantha. It is backed by Ahammed’s home banner Monkey Business, with Paulose Theppala and Vinitha Koshy serving as co-producers. Details regarding the plot, genre, and extended cast remain undisclosed.