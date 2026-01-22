Kalidas Jayaram's Many Many Happy Returns goes on floors

Kalidas Jayaram’s Many Many Happy Returns was formally launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on Thursday, following which the makers commenced principal photography. The film is directed by Ahammed Khabeer, best known for helming Rajisha Vijayan’s coming-of-age drama June and JioHotstar’s police procedural web series Kerala Crime Files.
The screenplay of Many Many Happy Returns is jointly penned by Jobin John Varghese and Ahammed, based on a story by the latter, with RJ Mathukutty contributing as co-writer. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus, editor Mahesh Bhuvanend and composer Govind Vasantha. It is backed by Ahammed’s home banner Monkey Business, with Paulose Theppala and Vinitha Koshy serving as co-producers. Details regarding the plot, genre, and extended cast remain undisclosed.
Meanwhile, Kalidas is gearing up for the release of G Prajith’s family drama Ashakal Aayiram, which reunites him with his father Jayaram. The film, also featuring Asha Sharath and Ishaani Krishna, is set to hit theatres on February 6.