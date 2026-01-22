Chatha Pacha Movie Review: Action hits hard, drama doesn’t

Films of this scale and ambition are rare in Malayalam cinema, and with robust technical backing, the makers deliver a genuinely grand theatrical experience. But what truly sets WWE apart is its emphasis on storytelling and character motives designed to carefully control the audience’s emotions. Ironically, Chatha Pacha, conceived as a homage to this very peculiar ‘sports-entertainment’ grammar, falters on that front.



Like most sports dramas, Chatha Pacha carries the flavour of an underdog story. But for such films to resonate, the audience must root for the underdogs. Here, the film does not spend enough time developing its characters to earn that emotional investment. The writing struggles to forge strong connections, despite the actors' best efforts. Arjun Ashokan’s Savio emerges as the most convincingly written role, while the others remain largely one-dimensional. Vishak Nair’s Cherian, for instance, is the familiar self-centred, spoilt manipulator who thrives on fanning rivalries. Though Vishak approaches the part with animated energy, the character offers little on paper to truly support him. The same holds for Roshan Mathew, who looks menacing like never before while playing a reckless ruffian, Vetri. Though his relationship with Savio forms the film’s emotional core, the writing strangely refuses to delve deeper.



That said, the actors, including the relatively lesser-known faces, deserve credit for the sheer effort poured into the action. The stunts are audacious and visibly risky, but months of preparation show. Each performer brings a distinct physicality and style: Arjun Ashokan is bulky and muscular, while Roshan Mathew and Ishan Shoukath sport a leaner, ripped presence. Carmen S Mathew’s feisty Nitro Kili and Dartagnan Sabu’s imposing giant leave a strong impression. The choreography smartly incorporates iconic wrestling moves — Sweet Chin Music, chokeslams, spinebusters, 619, spear, RKO, frog splash, and more — executed with the speed and agility of seasoned pro wrestlers. WWE has never been about who wins, but about how convincingly the performers sell the spectacle. On those terms, the wrestlers of Chatha Pacha emerge victorious.