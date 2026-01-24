L 366: Mohanlal's next with Tharun Moorthy starts rolling

L 366 will reportedly see Mohanlal in a cop role after a long gap. Notably, the actor has also shaved his beard off — sporting his signature handlebar moustache for the first time since Odiyan. The film features Meera Jasmine as the female lead, marking her reunion with Mohanlal after Rasathanthram, Innathe Chinthavishayam, and Ladies and Gentleman. She also made a cameo appearance in the superstar's Hridayapoorvam last year.