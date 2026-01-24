L 366: Mohanlal's next with Tharun Moorthy starts rolling
Bolstered by the success of last year's Thudarum, Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy have reunited for a new film that went on floors on Friday. Tentatively titled L 366, this film is backed by Ashiq Usman Productions and scripted by Ratheesh Ravi, whose previous credits include Pullikkaran Staraa, Ishq, Adi, and Maharani.
L 366 will reportedly see Mohanlal in a cop role after a long gap. Notably, the actor has also shaved his beard off — sporting his signature handlebar moustache for the first time since Odiyan. The film features Meera Jasmine as the female lead, marking her reunion with Mohanlal after Rasathanthram, Innathe Chinthavishayam, and Ladies and Gentleman. She also made a cameo appearance in the superstar's Hridayapoorvam last year.
Tharun has retained much of his core technical team from Thudarum, including cinematographer Shaji Kumar, music director Jakes Bejoy, and sound designer Vishnu Govind. Editor Vivek Harshan is the new addition to the crew.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Tharun are also set to collaborate on another project, to be produced by M Renjith, who had earlier backed Thudarum.