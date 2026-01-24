Mammootty-Adoor Gopalakrishnan film Padayaatra begins

Marking their reunion after 32 years, Mammootty and acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan began shooting for their new film, Padayaatra, on Friday. Produced under the actor's own banner, MammoottyKampany, the film marks the duo’s fourth collaboration following Anantaram, Mathilukal, and Vidheyan — all widely regarded as classics of Malayalam cinema.
Adoor has co-written Padayaatra with author and former IAS officer K V Mohan Kumar, who has previously scripted films such as Keshu, Clint, and Aaro Oraal. The film features Grace Antony, Indrans, and Pombalai Orumai fame Sreeshma Chandran in key roles.
Expressing her excitement over the project, Grace Antony took to social media to share her gratitude. “Sometimes life gives you the biggest surprises. Forever grateful for this one. Proof that dreams really do come true. Nothing more an actor can ask for!!” she wrote.
Notably, several members of the technical crew have earlier collaborated with Mammootty. The film’s cinematography is by Shehnad Jalal, who previously worked on the actor's Bramayugam. Editor Praveen Prabhakar, composer Mujeeb Majeed, and art director Shajie Naduvil — also part of Mammootty’s recent release Kalamkaval — are reuniting with him for this project.