Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya gets OTT release date

Following its blockbuster theatrical run, Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya is set for its digital premiere on JioHotstar on January 30. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film is a feel-good romantic comedy infused with fantasy elements.
Released in theatres on December 25, Sarvam Maya opened to a largely positive response across centres. Nivin's charming performance, along with debutante Riya Shibu's refreshingly delightful turn as the Gen Z ghost Delulu, emerged as key highlights, striking a chord with holiday audiences.
Exceeding all expectations, the film went on to cross the ₹100-crore mark globally, marking a strong comeback for Nivin Pauly after a lean phase. The actor currently has several promising projects linedup.
Meanwhile, Akhil Sathyan has already expressed his plans to reunite with Nivin for an urban romantic comedy, envisioned on the scale of Bollywood rom-coms such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Aju Varghese and Althaf Salim are also expected to be part of this film, which is about people in their mid-thirties.