Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer Patriot gets a release date, character posters unveiled

Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming espionage thriller Patriot, led by Mammootty and Mohanlal, is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 23. The release announcement was made on Sunday with the unveiling of a series of character posters featuring the film’s principal cast.
The posters were released sequentially, beginning with Nayanthara, followed by Rajeev Menon, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Mohanlal and Mammootty. Staying true to the film’s espionage theme, the release date was not stated outright but written in Morse code, prompting audiences to decode it themselves. Each poster carried the tagline “dissent is patriotic”, along with the caption, “In a world full of traitors, be a patriot!” The makers also announced that a new update will be made on January 26 at 10:10 am.
Patriot marks the much-anticipated on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after a long gap and has been in production for over a year. The film also stars Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab and Revathy in key roles. Produced by Anto Joseph, with C R Salim and Subhash Manuel serving as co-producers, the film was shot across multiple locations, including the UK, Sri Lanka, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Kochi. The technical crew includes cinematographer Manush Nandan and music director Sushin Shyam, with Mahesh also handling the cuts alongside Rahul Radhakrishnan.