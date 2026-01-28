Jeethu Joseph: Drishyam 3 can't look like a Scandinavian thriller

People often blame my cinematographer Satheesh (Kurup), but that’s unfair. He delivers exactly what I want. 12th Man was visually very different. It had an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit feel, but unfortunately, it wasn’t released in theatres. And that style can’t be repeated for Drishyam 3. For a story set in rural Idukki, I can’t use soft lighting and make it look like a Scandinavian thriller. It might look stylish, but to me it would feel alien. We’ve experimented slightly with that aesthetic in Valathu Vashathe Kallan, which is also shot by Satheesh.