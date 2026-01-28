Mohanlal's L367 to be directed by Meppadiyan maker Vishnu Mohan

Mohanlal will join hands with director Vishnu Mohan for a new film. Tentatively titled L 367, a poster for the film was also released.
Gokulam Gopalan is producing the film under his Sree Gokulam Movies. Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen are serving as co-producers, with Krishnamoorthy serving as an executive producer.
While details about the film's plot is yet to be revealed, rumours suggest that the film is based on Operation Ganga, the Indian Government's mission to rescue Indian citizens who were living in the countries surrounding Ukraine, on the onset of the Ukraine War.
Vishnu Mohan made his directorial debut with Meppadiyan (2022), which starred Unni Mukundan and Anju Kurain. He went on to direct the comedy drama Kadha Innuvare (2024), which stars Biju Menon, Methil Devika, and Nikhila Vimal. Vishnu Mohan was also set to collaborate with Prithviraj Sukumaran for a film. Prithviraj confirmed the collaboration during a press event for Guruvayoorambala Nadayil (2024).
Mohanlal's next is Jeetu Joseph's Drishyam 3, which will release on April 3. The actor will be seen alongside Mammootty in Mahesh Narayanan's Patriot, which will release in theatres on April 23. He is also reuniting with Tharun Moorthy for his 366th project, tentatively titled L 366, after Thudarum (2025).