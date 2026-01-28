Abrid Shine’s Spa gets a release date

Abrid Shine’s Spa is set for a theatrical release on February 12, the makers announced on Tuesday. Scripted by the director himself, the film is reportedly centred on a spa and the shady activities surrounding it.
Spa features a large ensemble cast that includes Shruthy Menon, Sidharth Bharathan, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Das, Poojitha Menon, Rima Dutta, Sreelakshmi Bhatt, Neena Kurup, Megha Thomas, Vineeth Thattil, Prasanth Alexander, Vijay Menon, Dinesh Prabhakar, Major Ravi, Ashwin K Kumar, Srikant Murali, Kichus Tellus and Joji K John. The film, produced by Sajimon Parayil and Sanchoo J, has Swaroop Philip wielding the camera, Manoj handling the cuts, and Ishaan Chhabra composing the music.
Shine, best known for helming 1983 and Action Hero Biju, last directed Nivin Pauly's Mahaveeryar in 2022. He is also co-writing and presenting the upcoming Honey Rose-starrer Rachel, directed by his former associate Anandhini Bala.
Spa will release a day ahead of actor Rajesh Madhavan directorial debut Pennum Porattum and Mathew Thomas-Devika Sanjay's Sukhamano Sukhamann, both of which are scheduled to hit theatres on February 13.