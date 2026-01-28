Anoop Menon's Ee Thani Niram gets a release date

Anoop Menon’s upcoming investigative thriller Ee Thani Niram is set to hit theatres on February 13. The film is directed by Ratheesh Nedumangadu, who previously helmed the 2024 film Dial 100.
Scripted by Ambika Kannan Bai, Ee Thani Niram is set against the backdrop of a camp organised at a resort where ‘camp with strangers’ programmes are regularly held. Young people from various parts of the region gather to participate in one such camp, during which a young woman meets with a tragic incident. The investigation into this incident forms the crux of the narrative.
Anoop Menon plays SI Felix Lopez, who leads the investigation. Ee Thani Niram also features Ramesh Pisharody, Noby Marcose, Thankachan, Prasad Kannan, G Suresh Kumar, Deepak Sivarajan, Ramya Manoj, Balu Sreedhar, Vijeesh, and Gowri Gopan. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Pradeep Nair, editing by Aju Ajay, and music by Binoy Rajkumar. It is produced by S Mohan under the banner of Dhanush Films.
Anoop Menon was last seen in Manoj Palodan’s Raveendra Nee Evide?, alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, and Sheelu Abraham.