Kalamkaval cinematographer Faisal Ali: Camera has to always travel with the story

The first thing that really caught his attention was the casting of the film. The fact that Mammootty was playing the villain and Vinayakan was playing the investigating officer seemed to Faisal like a brilliant mix of different energies. The script required subtlety over spectacle, and he and Jithin had decided that it would be pointless to include gimmicky shots, as they would only serve to weaken the experience. “There’s a saying that you have to travel with the script, and that’s exactly what we did,” he says. This approach was reflected in every aspect of the visuals. The lighting, colours, costumes, and locations were all carefully chosen to support a single mood, without drawing undue attention to themselves. “Our goal was to keep the visuals grounded and believable, yet still cinematic,” Faisal says.